Miss Boston Kristina Ayanian launches food donation drive during COVID-19 crisis

Newly-crowned Miss Boston and Armenian Weekly contributor Kristina Ayanian is lending a helping hand during the current pandemic as the driving force behind a food donation project for local pantries and hospitals, the Armenian Weekly reports.

“I didn’t think it was going to get this big. I have no room in my car,” says Ayanian. “Everyone has been so responsive.”

Ayanian invited her social media followers and neighbors to leave non-perishable items on their front porch for her to pick up. She has already delivered a total of 41 bags and nine boxes of donated items from 17 households to the Burlington Food Pantry.

Ayanian is also raising monetary donations in her Venmo account (@Kristina-Ayanian), which she is using on massive grocery store runs to distribute to homeless shelters and healthcare workers on the front lines at Boston Medical Center. She has raised almost $1,500 so far from strangers and friends alike.

Kristina Ayanian was crowned Miss Boston in February 2020.