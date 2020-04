Flowers and applauds: How Armenian citizens return home after 14-day isolation

Some citizens quarantined at one of isolation facilities in Aghavnadzor have been released from 14—day isolation after testing negative for COVID-19.

Healthcare Organizer Narek Vanesyan, who coordinates the facility, has shared footage showing staff presenting flowers to women and applauding all citizens being released from isolation.

“Yes, there is life after the coronavirus. Be Healthy. This is hoe women are returning home from isolation in Aghavnadzon,” Vanesyan wrote.