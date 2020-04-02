EU to provide €51 million to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19

The European Union will provide €51 million to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19, the EU Delegation in Armenia reports.

This includes €18 million in new funds and €33 million redirected towards supplying medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to SMEs and business community, as well as social and humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“More is yet to come through access to important regional banking facilities and further restructuring of projects,” the EU delegation said.