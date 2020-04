The fifth coronavirus related death has been registered at Nork Infections Clinical Hospital in Yerevan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

The 68-year-old patient had coronavirus disease and bilateral pneumonia. In addition, the citizen had chronic diseases, including ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Armenia has so far confirmed 663 COVID-19 cases and five related deaths, 33 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.