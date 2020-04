On 2 April President Bako Sahakyan visited the village of Talish and on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the April War laid a wreath at the memorial complex of the village.

The same day the President convened a consultation with the supreme command staff of the Defense Army at the head of Defense Minister Jalal Haroutyunyan.

Issues on army building and increasing the combat readiness of the army were discussed during the consultation.