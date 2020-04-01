Los Angeles County proclaims April as Armenian History Month

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, has announced April as Armenian History Month.

“As always, we look to the Armenian community as a testament to the importance of perseverance and unity,” she said.

“Since my election, I have been honored to recognize community members of Armenian heritage who were nominated by local organizations for their contributions to culture, civics, business, and faith in our region. Traditionally, we honor those individuals at our Board of Supervisors meetings on a Tuesday in April,” the Supervisor said.

Unfortunately, she added, due to the pandemic, all presentations at the Board of Supervisors during April have been canceled.

Additionally, she said, the Board’s traditional Day of Remembrance, originally scheduled for April 21 to commemorate and honor the lives lost during the Armenian Genocide, must be canceled as well.

“As the Armenian History Month motion states, we will hold onto the lessons taught to us by our Armenian friends to persevere in unity,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger stated.