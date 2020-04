Artsakh’s presidential election goes to runoff after none of the candidates managed to receive 50%+1 votes in the first round.

President of the United Fatherland Party Arayik Harutyunyan and Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian will face in the second round scheduled for April 14.

Arayik Harutyunyan received 49.26 % of the votes, Masis Mayilian collected 26.4%.

Fourteen candidates were running for President.