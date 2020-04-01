Armenian-American makeup artist Hrush Achemyan opens up about working with Kim Kardashian

Celebrity makeup artist Hrush Achemyan has opened up about what it’s like to work with Kim Kardashian, The Daily Mail reports.

The 32-year-old beauty guru gushed about the reality star’s stunning good looks and kindness while filming an upcoming episode of PrettyLittleThing’s podcast ‘Behind Closed Doors.’

‘” is one of the most beautiful faces I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Hrush said of Kim. “The fact I’ve been given the opportunity to do makeup on such an iconic face, it changed my career.”

The makeup artist admitted to inadvertently turning down two opportunities to do Kim’s makeup before they met for the first time.

“Somebody reached out to me from a production team and was like, ‘We have somebody from a reality show that would like to get their makeup done by you,”‘ she recalled.

“I remember the first day I was booked. I had brides and I was like, “I can’t cancel. I don’t know who they’re talking about.” Second time, again, booked, and then the third time it worked out,” she explained.

‘I go, and low and behold Kim Kardashian walks in. Like, it was insane.’

Hrush insisted she was so starstruck on the day she first worked with Kim that it felt like she ‘forgot how to do makeup.’

“Everyone wants to do Kim. She is that girl that everyone wants to do her makeup,” she said but noted the beauty mogul is nothing but gracious despite her incredible fame.

“She’s one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. I feel like she has inspired me,” the makeup artist explained. “Just hearing her talk about her struggle and just seeing where she came from and what she made out of the hand that she was dealt is so insane to me.”

“Look what’s she’s doing now: prison reform,” she added. “She has a show on Oxygen talking about how she’s getting people out. She’s done so much for Armenia. What she has done for the culture, I have so much respect for her.”

Hrush, who has become one of the Kardashian-Jenners’ go-to makeup artists, said she admires the family “from a business standpoint” and has “never seen anyone work harder than them.”

The makeup artist was born in Armenia, and during her interview, she spoke about how she left to America with her parents as a child following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.