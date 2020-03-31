Students and teachers of Armenian Philanthropic Academy of Calcutta transported to Yerevan

With the initiative and funding of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, a special flight was organized on March 31 to transport the 68 students of the Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy of Calcutta and their teachers to Armenia.

Under the auspices of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Calcutta Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy , which has been operating in India for over two hundred years, is a public school where children mainly come from Armenia, Iran, Syria, Iraq and other countries.

The charter flight was operated by the Atlantis European Airways.