PM Pashinyan offers condolences to Levon Aronian

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to GM Levon Aronian over the death of his wife Arianne Caoili.

“I was deeply shocked by the tragic news of the untimely demise of FIDE Woman International Master Arianne Caoili,” the Prime Minister said in a message.

“The famous chess player, the spouse of GM Levon Aronian was beloved and appreciated by the Armenian people. She was a good friend of Armenia, the author of many inspiring initiatives aimed at developing our country. Arianne Caoili’s death is a heavy loss for all of us, and her memory will remain bright in the hearts of the Armenian people,” he added.

“On behalf of Anna and myself, I offer our most profound condolences and sympathy to you, Arianne Caoili’s family, relatives and friends, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Arianne Caoili died in Yerevan late on Monday two weeks after being involved in a road accident.