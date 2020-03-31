Armenian President offers Germany to consider joint production of artificial ventilation devices

President Armen Sarkissian has offered the German side to consider joint production of artificial ventilation devices in Armenia. The President discussed the issue with Germany’s Ambassador to Armenia Michael Johannes Banzhaf.

The President of Armenia and the Ambassador exchanged information on the situation in their countries as a result of the spread of the new coronavirus infection, the steps taken to prevent, overcome and treat it.

President Sarkissian conveyed his greetings and wishes to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, expressing hope that his official visit to Armenia scheduled for September this year will take place. In this regard, the ambassador noted that President Steinmeier’s visit is on the agenda. The President also extended his best wishes to his good friend, Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he has known for many years, since the 1990s.

The interlocutors also referred to the possible joint steps in the fight against the global epidemic. President Sarkissian offered to consider Germany’s assistance to Armenia, in particular by providing protective measures, equipment and accessories.

Highly appreciating the German engineering experience and knowledge, the President said that he expects, whenever possible, the advice of German companies as well as the opportunity to establish a joint production of artificial ventilation devices in Armenia.

Reference was made to the ATOM Presidential Initiative and joint programs within that framework. President Sarkissian noted that he had discussions it with a number of German research centers, as well as large companies, including Siemens. The aim of the project is to develop artificial intelligence in Armenia in cooperation with international partners.