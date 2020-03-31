Armenia to import 100 lung ventilators and 60 thousand coronavirus test kits

Armenia’s healthcare system will soon be equipped with 100 new lung ventilators and 60 thousand coronavirus test kits, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said at the siting of the commission set up to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Other supplies such as masks, special medical clothing and glasses will also be imported, he said.

Chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the commission discussed the steps aimed at containing the spread of the disease, management of epidemiological situation, restrictions on movement and economic activity.

The Prime Minister instructed to submit a draft decision taking into account the suggestions presented during the discussion.