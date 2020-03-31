Armenia singles out venues that could serve as isolation facilities if necessary

Armenia has singled out different venues that can serve as isolation facilities, should the necessity arise, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Mane Gevorgyan has said.

One of the venues is the Sports and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan, she clarified in a Facebook post.

The comments come after a Facebook user published photos of a hospital launched at Armenia’s major concert and sport complex.

“The Commandant’s Office is considering different scenarios of coronavirus-related developments and is preparing appropriate response mechanisms for each of the scenarios,” the Spokesperson said.

She stressed that the need to use the complex for the purpose may never arise.

Armenia has so far confirmed 532 cases of COVID-19. Thirty-on patients have recovered and been discharged,

Armenia has announced a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.