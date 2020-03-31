Armenia extends lockdown for ten days to contain spread of coronavirus

Armenia will extend the strict measures for another ten days to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Having analyzed the situation with the coronavirus, we have reached the conclusion that the strict measures need to be extended for at least ten day,” the Prime Minister said through Facebook Live.

“The coronavirus will reach us very quickly if we fail to take measures,” he added.

Citing foreign media reports suggesting that many of us will get infected anyway, the Prime Minister said the utmost objective is to ensure that the process is controllable.

“We have to ensure that our healthcare system does not face a collapse because of a large number of patients, and especially patients needing intensive care,” he said.

The individual responsibility of each of us the main factor for containing the spread of this virus, the Prime Minister said.