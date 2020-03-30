Soldiers wounded repelling Azerbaijani attack in stable condition

The two soldiers wounded in Azerbaijani shooting are in stable condition and their lives are not in danger, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

“The servicemen are being transported to Yerevan. This is the approach of the military medical department,” she said in a twitter.

The soldiers and a teenager were wounded, as the Azerbaijani troops undertook an infiltration attempt and targeted villages in Armenia’s Noyemberyan region.

Doctors asses the child’s condition as serious but stable, the injury is not life-threatening.