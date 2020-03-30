One more serviceman tests positive for coronavirus in Armenia

One more serviceman has tested positive for the coronavirus, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

The servicemen had been isolated after the first case was confirmed. He has been hospitalized, his condition is satisfactory.

All six confirmed COVID-19 cases are connected with the first case reported in a military unit not involved in combat duties.

At the same time, the Spokesperson notes that dozens of servicemen isolated after returning from foreign trips and those self-isolated after the first case was confirmed have returned to service after being tested and continue performing their duties.