Georgia announces nationwide lockdown

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has announced a nationwide curfew starting tomorrow at 8 a.m, ‘to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus in Georgia,’ Agenda.ge reports.

Speaking at a special briefing earlier today, Gakharia said that the government has made ‘fast, brave and effective’ decisions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, that is why the country has only had 100 confirmed cases of the virus since February 2020, including 18 recoveries..

Gakharia said that people in several regions refuse to abide by the rules, which has made it necessary to declare a lockdown accross the country.

What does the lockdown entail?