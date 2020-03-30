Armenian child wounded in Azerbaijani shooting in serious, but stable condition

The child wounded in Armenia’s Voskevaz community as a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side is in serious, but stable condition, the injury is not life-threatening, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

The child received a gunshot wound to the chest, the Spokesperson said, adding that necessary first aid was provided.

The child is being transported to the Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Yerevan.

Two soldiers and a teen-age child were wounded as Azerbaijan undertook a subversive penetration attempt in the direction of Noyemberyan region.