Installation of modular isolation facility in Yerevan nearing completion

All fourteen modules of a new isolation facility have already been installed next to the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan.

The modular infrastructures is equipped with air conditioning, heating, fire alarm and internet systems, the hospital informs on its Facebook page.





The Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital has been re-profiled to serve coronavirus patients only.

The modular section will serve as an isolation facility for patients with no symptoms and those waiting to be tested.

Armenia has so far confirmed 424 coronavirus cases, 30 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.