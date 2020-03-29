France and Armenia lost one of their best sons: President Sarkissian on Patrick Devedjian’s demise

France and Armenia lost one of their best sons, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian said on the demise of French Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian.

“I am shocked at the death of Patrick Devedjian, a prominent French-Armenian politician, chairman of the Council of the Hauts-de-Seine department,” the President said in a message.

“Patrick Devedjian was a bright politician and individual, upright, educated, responsible in his words and deeds. At the same time, he was a tireless advocate of the Armenian Cause, whose voice was heard nationally and internationally,” the President added.

He noted that after Armenia gained independence, Patrick Devedjian became one of the architects of the privileged Armenian-French relationship.

“The development of Armenia was a priority for him, and he was contributing to it with specific programs and actions,” Armen Sarkissian said.

He offered deepest condolences to Patrick Devedjian’s wife, children and grandchildren, relatives, as well as the French-Armenians and the entire Armenian nation.

Patrick Devedjian passed away last night days after being diagnosed with coronavirus.