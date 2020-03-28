Russia’s border restrictions not to affect cargo transportation to Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

The heads of government of the two countries discussed the process of organizing cargo transportation between Armenia and Russia, taking into account the decision by Russia to impose new restrictions on the borders.

Nikol Pashinyan and Mikhail Mishustin agreed that cargo transportation from Russia to Armenia will continue on a regular basis and the above restrictions will not affect the transportation of Armenian cargo.

The heads of government of the two countries also touched upon issues concerning the Armenian-Russian trade and economic cooperation and emphasized the importance of maintaining the full volume of cargo transportation between Armenia and Russia.

The interlocutors agreed to continue regular contacts to respond quickly to further issues.