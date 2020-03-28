COVID-19: Two more patients recover in Armenia, 13 need intensive care

Thirteen patients with pneumonia are receiving treatment at the intensive care department of the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan infrms.

Two patients are in critical condition and are intubated, two are in serious condition. The condition of the rest is serious, but stable.

Two patients have tested negative and been discharged, she said.

A total of 30 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in Armenia. The number of confirmed cases is 372.