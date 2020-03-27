Sputnik: Coronavirus case confirmed in Vladimir Putin’s Administration

A case of coronavirus has been identified in the Russian presidential administration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, Sputnik reports.

According to Peskov, President Vladimir Putin did not contact with the person, and sanitary measures are being taken to stop the spread of the virus.

Peskov said Vladimir Putin takes additional sanitary and other protective measures, but continues to be on schedule, Tass reports.

“The President continues to world, he just can’t stop doing that,” the Press Secretary stated.

The coronavirus cases have surpassed 1,000 in Russia. Most cases have been registered in capital Moscow. Four coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.