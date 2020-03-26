SportTop

Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium to store coronavirus donations

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 26, 2020, 21:40
Real Madrid’s stadium Santiago Bernabéu has been turned into a large medical supplies center in the battle against coronavirus.

The club has handed control of the Santiago Bernabéu to the Higher Council for Sports (CSD), which will manage the stadium’s use as a storage center for medical equipment and supplies during the crisis.

Real Madrid has also offered to act as an intermediary for organisations and companies looking to make financial donations for the provision of medical supplies, which would be then delivered to the Ministry of Health.

