Four German football clubs pledge 20 million euros to help rivals

Four German football clubs have pledged 20 million euros ($21.9 million) to other teams struggling to stay afloat after games in the country were suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Bundesliga’s official website.

The aim is to support Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs in cases of hardship triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen will forgo 12.5 million euros ($13.7 million) in as-yet undistributed TV money and add another 7.5 million euros ($8.2 million) from their own funds. All four clubs played in the Champions League this season, giving them extra income.

The Presidium of the German Football League (DFL) is to decide on the criteria for the distribution of the 20 million euros.

“This campaign underlines that solidarity in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 is not lip service. The DFL Presidium is very grateful to the four Champions League participants in terms of the community of all clubs,” explained Christian Seifert, spokesman for the DFL Presidium.