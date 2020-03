Belavia airline will operate Paris-Minsk-Yerevan flight on March 29, the Armenian Embassy n France informs. Tickets can be purchased from SaberaTours (email: [email protected], tel.: +33 6 95 10 39 27

Meanwhile, the Embassy notes that considering that Russia has announced it will ban all international flights from March 27, the Paris-Moscow and Moscow-Yerevan flights will also be cancelled.