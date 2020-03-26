Armenia reports first coronavirus death

A 72-year-old patient has died at Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

The patient was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease and pneumonia. The patient had accompanying diseases such as polyurethane insufficiency, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension, and heart rhythm disorder.

Unfortunately, it was impossible to save his life due to concomitant illnesses, the Spokesperson said.

The patient was in the intensive care department and was in critical condition.