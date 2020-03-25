Three servicemen tested for coronavirus, results pending

Three contract servicemen in the Armenian Armed Forces have been tested for coronavirus, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

She said the samples were taken after the coronavirus was confirmed in a family member of one of the servicemen. All three serve in the same unit not involved in combat tasks.

Their close contacts have been isolated, other contacts are in self-isolation, the Spokesperson said.

“Necessary anti-epidemic and preventive measures are being implemented in the Armed Forces to prevent the penetration and spread of the new coronavirus,” Stepanyan said.

She assured that the military medical institutions are equipped with all necessary means and the staff is ready to provide appropriate treatment to patients with the new coronavirus infection.