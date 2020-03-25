Armenian nationals abroad can return home with a transit in Moscow

According to the decision of the Russian government, citizens of CIS member states, including Armenia, can use the territory of the Russian Federation as a transit country, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

The Ministry notes that citizens wiling to return from Russia to Armenia can use the air route exclusively due to Georgian Government’s decision to ban foreigners from entering the country.

Therefore, Armenian nationals are advised not to try to return from Russia to Armenia by land.

The Foreign Ministry strongly urges citizens to check the availability of flights before planning to return to Armenia through transit countries.

It had earlier been announced that Russian flights to Armenia would be operated only from Moscow.