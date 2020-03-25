Armenia to get “a large number of” lung ventilation devices as a gift

Armenia will get lung ventilation devices as a gift in the ear future, Jelena Milosevic, WFP Representative and Country Director in Armenia said at a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian.

She noted that they have already applied to international donors with the request.

The interlocutors hailed the effective cooperation established between Armenia and the UN World Food Programme.

In light of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the world, they prioritized the issues of food safety. In this context, President Sarkissian attached importance to taking practical steps to make Armenia a regional hub in the field of food safety. The President noted that he has reached preliminary agreements with the heads of a number of countries and international organizations in this regard.

Noting that the World Food Programme is well-known as the first international emergency response facility, President Sargsyan suggested besides nutrition issues, to consider providing Armenia with medical equipment.

In response, Jelena Milosevic said they had appealed to international donors and would soon provide Armenia with a large number of lung ventilation devices.