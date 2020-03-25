265 coronavirus cases, 16 recoveries in Armenia

A total of 265 coronavirus cases have been conformed in Armenia.

Results of 1,315 tests have been negative.

Sixteen citizens have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Armenia has imposed a week-long nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.

All restaurants, cafes, enterprises, shopping centers, places of entertainment have been ordered to close.

People have been asked to stay at home, and go to the street only in exceptional cases.

Citizens will need identification documents and special permits to venture outside. They will also be required to fill in and sign a special pass to explain the purpose of leaving the house.

The measures aim to restrict the immediate contacts with other people and thus prevent the possible spread of the virus.