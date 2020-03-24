PM Nikol Pashinyan to address the nation on coronavirus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation tonight.

The Prime Minister held a meeting with members of the commission set up to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are discussing our urgent measures connected with the new restrictions. I will address the nation this evening,” the Prime Minister said on Facebook.

Armenia will tighten anti-coronavirus measures as the number of confirmed cases has reached 235. All restaurants, cafes, most production facilities will be ordered to close.