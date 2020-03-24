Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia rises to 249

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 249, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the nation.

Most patients show no symptoms, and they are being kept at hospital in order not to infect others, the Prime Minister said.

He noted that there are eleven patients above 65 and five patients above 70.

“We have 30 patients with pneumonia, five are at intensive care department. One of them – a 77-year-old citizen is in critical condition, four are in serious condition. We have 888 quarantined people, 2,419 have been asked to self-quarantine,” Pashinyan added.

He said coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Yerevan, as well as the Armavir, Ararat, Aragatsotn, Syunik, Kotayk, Shirak and Lori Provinces.

“We must do our best to escape death cases. That is exactly what our actions have been directed at,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

He said four patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Thirty-seven citizens will walk home after a 14-day quarantine.