Fourteen recover from coronavirus in Armenia, Health Minister says

Fourteen citizens have recovered from coronavirus and been discharged today, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

Twelve of them were isolated and showed no symptoms and were not even hospitalized, two others were receiving treatment at Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital.

Two more people being treated at the hospital have also tested negative and will be discharged after double testing tomorrow.

A total of 88 citizens have been allowed to walk home after 14-day isolation.