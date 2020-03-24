Artsakh refutes Azerbaijani reports on provocation at the line of contact

The Defense Ministry of the Artsakh Republic has denied Azerbaijani media reports on provocation at the line of contact.

“The information disseminated by Azerbaijani electronic media claiming that units of the Defense Army resorted to provocation, leaving one soldier in the neutral zone are nothing but misinformation,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The units of the Defense Army remain committed to the ceasefire regime, the Ministry said.

Moreover, it added, the situation on of ​​the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact remains relatively stable.

“We therefore urge the Azerbaijani side to refrain from the non-promising strategy of aggravating the situation and refrain from further tension,” the Defense Ministry stated.