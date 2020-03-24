Armenian President, Emir of Qatar discuss possible cooperation in fighting COVID-19

President Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with the Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The President of Armenia and the Emir of Qatar exchanged information on the current state of the new coronavirus in their countries, the steps taken to prevent and overcome the infection.

In terms of enhancing the effectiveness of the fight against the epidemic, they considered it important to combine efforts and cooperation with international partners. The possibility of practical mutual support in this direction was also discussed.

Expressing gratitude for the friendly attitude and support towards Armenia, President Sarkissian voiced confidence that joint efforts would be possible to carry out a more effective struggle.

President Sarkissian and the Emir of Qatar also exchanged views on Armenian-Qatar bilateral relations and prospects for their development and strengthening.