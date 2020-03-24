Armenia reports 41 more cases of coronavirus, measures to be tightened

Armenia has confirmed 41 more cases of coronavirus.

Speaking live on Facebook, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the virus has been confirmed in persons working at production facilities in Kotayk Province and Yerevan.

According to him, of 235 patients 26 have pneumonia, but their condition is controllable.

PM Pashinyan said the measures will be further tightened for a week to curb the spread of the disease.

The activity of all restaurants, cafes will be halted for a week. Exceptions will be made for delivery services.

Construction works will be ceased, a number of textile facilities will be closed.

Grocery shops and supermarkets will continue working. Production of food beverages, cigarettes and some other goods will be allowed.

The full list of prohibited activity will be published by the Commandant’s Office on Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister said.

He added that more than 70 citizens will be tested tomorrow after a 14-day quarantine, and most of them will return home.