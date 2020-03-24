235 confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia

A total of 235 coronavirus cases have been conformed in Armenia.

Twenty-six patients have pneumonia, but their condition is controllable, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said late on monday.

Armenia will tighten measures for a week to curb the spread of the disease.

All restaurants, cafes, as well as most production facilities will be closed.

Two patients have recovered, more are are expected to be discharged from hospital today. Tens of citizens will be allowed to walk home after a 14-day quarantine.