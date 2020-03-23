Supermarkets in Armenia asked to set aside time for seniors to shop

Considering that the new type of coronavirus is dangerous especially for the elderly, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has called on all grocery stores and supermarkets to serve only pensioners from 10 am to midday.

He also asks citizens in other age groups not to go to the store during these hours and thus reduce contact and maintain the health of the senior citizens.

Tigran Avinyan has shared photos of seniors holding up posters reading “We are safe, when you are at home,” “Our health is in your hands,” “Your self-isolation saves lives,” “Keep social distance,” “Wash your hands frequently.”