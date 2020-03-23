Situation with COVID-19 could last longer than initially expected – PM

Analysis shows that the situation with the new coronavirus could last longer than initially expected, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of the commission coordinating the anti-coronavirus measures.

“In this respect, we need to develop some vision of how we are going to organize life in our republic,” he said.

“One thing is clear that there are huge uncertainties around coronavirus around the world, that is, there is no country today that could say it is in control of the situation. We are receiving the most unexpected information. For example, I read yesterday that in one of the most developed countries in the world, I don’t want to name it, they have officially confessed that they have shortage of tests, they can’t test the required number of citizens, etc. Therefore, we work in such conditions and we must continue with the same logic,” Nikol Pashinyan added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the activities of the government should be divided into two parts. The first should be the work of the Commandant’s Office, which should handle the operational issues and the second should be the development of anti-crisis and strategic steps so that we do not face collapse in this situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan emphasized that the situation with the prevention of coronavirus in the republic is now under control and all the attention is focused on preventive measures.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan added that among 194 people infected with coronavirus, no one is in serious or extremely serious condition.