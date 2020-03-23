Russian flights to Yerevan to be operated only from Moscow

From March 23, Russia introduces a temporary restriction on passenger air transportation from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of foreign states, the Russian Embassy in Armenia informs.

Exceptions will b made for flights to the capitals and large cities of foreign countries from Moscow.

In accordance with the information published on the website of the Federal Air Transport Agency, flights to certain cities, including Yerevan, will be operated exclusively by flights from Moscow.