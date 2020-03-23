COIVID-19: No new cases in Armenia, the total number is 194

No new coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia. The number of confirmed cases is 194, the National Center of Disease Control informs.
Two patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
The Ministry of Health calls to:
- Stay at home,
- Limit your contacts,
- Follow personal hygiene,
- Wash your hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after getting home,
- Reduce access to public transport as far as possible;
- In case of contact keep at least 1 meter distance,
- Contact your doctor if you have flu-like symptoms,
- If you have returned from countries where the epidemic is tense, isolate yourself for 14 days,
- Periodically measure your fever and inform the doctor about the results,
- Do not panic and follow your doctor’s advice.