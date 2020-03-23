China’s assistance extremely important to Armenia – President

President Armen Sarissian received today the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia Tian Erlong.

The interlocutors touched upon the situation created by the new coronavirus infection in their countries and and overcome it.

Ambassador Tian Erlong presented the anti-epidemic measures in China, and referred to China’s support to other countries, including professional assistance from Chinese doctors.

Highlighting the cooperation with international partners, President Sarkissian said that the exchange of experience and information with different countries in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic could play a crucial role in enhancing the effectiveness of the fight against the disease.

The President noted that China’s assistance in the form of consultations, equipment and supplies is extremely important to Armenia.