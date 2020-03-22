Presidents of Armenia, Israel discuss anti-coronavirus measures

President Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with the President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin.

The Presidents exchanged information on the current state of the new coronavirus spread in their countries, the steps taken to prevent and overcome the infection.

Given that Israel has the world’s best medicine and healthcare system based on advanced, state-of-the-art scientific innovation, President Sarkissian noted that Israel’s support in the form of professional consulting, as well as equipment and supplies would be a significant assistance to Armenia in overcoming the infection.

According to the agreement reached between Armen Sarkissian and Reuven Rivlin, for the purpose of more subjective and professional discussion of the issue, the health authorities of the two parties will have a telephone conversation today or tomorrow. If necessary, specialists will hold an extended discussion to assess the needs.

During the conversation, the interlocutors referred to President Sarkissian’s visit to the State of Israel to attend the 5th Holocaust International Conference.

During meetings with the President of Israel and the Knesset Speaker, Armen Sarkissian raised the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. The Armenian President also delivered lectures at two of Israel’s top universities.