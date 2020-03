Four more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

The total number of cases has thus reached 194, two patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

More than 70 percent of the cases are related to the two primary sources in Etchmiadzin and a production facility in Yerevan.

The Prime Minister said 78 percent of the patients show no symptoms and have now fever.

Fourteen have pneumonia, and only six are in intensive care department.