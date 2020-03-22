Armenia’s Health Minister starts #SafeHands social media challenge

Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan has started #SafeHands challenge. In a video shared on social media the Minister has shown how to wash the hand correctly and challenged three others to follow the lead.

Torosyan has challenged Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Armenia Shombi Sharp and Masoud Dara, Coordinator, Communicable Diseases Programme Manager at WHO Regional Office for Europe

“Share your video and tag at least three people. Together we can slow the spread of COVID19,” Minister Torosyan says.