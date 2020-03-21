Start dreaming of and planning a trip to Armenia and Georgia – The Daily Mail

Britons have been advised against all non-essential travel overseas for a period of 30 days, meaning it’s time to give up thinking about travelling abroad at all for a while.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to plan the perfect trip you’ve always dreamed of, T.D. Isacke writes in an article for The Daily Mail.

“These days of self-isolation and social distancing could turn out to be ideal for masterminding a big adventure. So why not put your feet up, start dreaming — and planning too,” the author writes

First, the article recommends planning a trip to Georgia and Armenia.

“Georgia is hidden away in the high mountains of the Caucasus with remote villages, monasteries, ancient churches and the lively capital of Tbilisi. The tour continues to Yerevan, Armenia’s intriguing capital, moving onwards into rugged countryside with medieval castles before stopping at Gori, the birthplace of Joseph Stalin,” the author notes.

Other options worth thinking about include a trip from Peru’s capital Lima to La Paz, a journey around Albania, Montenegro and Serbia, wildlife cruise along the northern coastlines of Norwegian island Spitsbergen, self-isolation on the Fanjove Private Island off the coast of Tanzania, a trip around the Dodecanese beginning in Bodrum and ending in Marmaris, a four-night stay in Jamaica, hiking in Ethiopia’s Simien Mountains and a visit to Victoria Falls.