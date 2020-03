Artsakh reports over 250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani side in a week

The Republic of Artsakhreports over 250 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani side at the line of contact over the past week.

The rival fired over 1,900 shots from firearms of different caliber in the directions of the Armenian positions, the Defense Ministry informs.

The Defense Army retains full control of the frontline and continues to carry out its combat task confidently.