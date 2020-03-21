Armenia’s second coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Armenia’s second coronavirus patient has tested negative for the disease and been discharged from hospital today, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan informs.

The patient’s mother who spent 21 days with him in the same room, but was not infected, will be also walk home, the Minister said.

He wished health to all patients and thanked epidemiologists and infectionists for their hard work.

Minister Torosyan called on all citizens to abide by all measures of personal protection and the state of emergency rules.