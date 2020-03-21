Armenia bans certain types of economic activity amid state of emergency

Armenia will ban certain types of economic activity until the end of the state of emergency, Commandant Tigran Avinyan informs.

The decision will come into force on March 22 and will apply to the following types of commercial activity:

1. Shopping centers, except for retail trade of food, beverages, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, that is, i.e. all malls except for supermarkets inside the buildings;

2. Activities of bars, nightclubs, dance clubs;

3. Screening of films,

4. Casinos,

5. Bookmaker and Gambling Service Offices.

“The Commandant’s Office is making every effort to ensure the security of our people, mobilize the Armenian nation’s forces, and overcome the challenges we all face,” Tigran Avinyan said.